Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 54,359 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,359 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $82,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

