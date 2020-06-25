Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,314 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Brown & Brown worth $38,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 36,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

