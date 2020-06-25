Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,544 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $70,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,529,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

USB traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.56. 300,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,372,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

