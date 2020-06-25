Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $108.65 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,857 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $108,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,016,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,761,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,893,000 after purchasing an additional 935,897 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $1,878,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 155,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

