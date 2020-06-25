Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $24.01 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $132.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 253.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.87.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

