Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $24.54 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,085,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Shares of AWK traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.50. 16,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,009. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average is $126.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

