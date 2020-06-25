Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $53,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 61,194 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,054,742 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,578,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 72,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,328,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $302,938,000 after purchasing an additional 762,354 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 311,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,675,265. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

