Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,237 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Clorox worth $25,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,901,000 after purchasing an additional 422,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,326. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $219.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.27 and a 200 day moving average of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.62.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

