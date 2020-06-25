Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 48,675 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,675 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,035,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

