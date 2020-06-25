Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $96,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 185,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 960,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

GILD traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,681. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $181,819.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,520.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,955 shares of company stock worth $3,176,286. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

