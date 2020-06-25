Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 14,403 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $52,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $73.13. 5,214,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,321,637. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.