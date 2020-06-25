Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,671 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $117,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

