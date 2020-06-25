Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,660,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 325,125 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $50,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 100.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

