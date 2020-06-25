Contrasting Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) & Spindle (NASDAQ:SPDL)

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Collectors Universe and Spindle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Collectors Universe shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Collectors Universe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Collectors Universe and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe 14.02% 50.87% 23.46% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Collectors Universe and Spindle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe $72.45 million 4.16 $9.98 million N/A N/A Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats Spindle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

