Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 4%

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), approximately 302,768 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 55,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.65 ($0.11).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05.

About Cora Gold (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

