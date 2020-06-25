Core Alternative Capital Acquires 8,387 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 129.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.20. 48,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,924. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

