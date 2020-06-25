Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 238.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,206,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. 1,707,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

