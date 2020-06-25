Core Alternative Capital Buys 13,029 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.33. 1,157,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

