Core Alternative Capital Buys 61,346 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 205.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

