Core Alternative Capital Buys New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kellogg by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,966 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 336,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 74,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,961. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

