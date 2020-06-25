Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.51. 2,133,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,275. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $167.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $23,374,829.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,155,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,007,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,427 shares of company stock valued at $175,530,418 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

