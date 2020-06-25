Core Alternative Capital Has $4.59 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 210.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,848 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.43. 1,638,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

