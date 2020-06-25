Core Alternative Capital Has $4.60 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 179.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 78.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,661,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Anthem by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 99.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.20.

Anthem stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.09. 56,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,567. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.