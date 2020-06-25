Core Alternative Capital Has $4.68 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 193.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,621 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,205,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.