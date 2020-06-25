Core Alternative Capital Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 137.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.77.

Shares of FDS traded up $41.27 on Thursday, reaching $338.48. 34,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $318.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

