Core Alternative Capital Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 195.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 97,933 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Eaton Vance by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE EV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. 161,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.