Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 246.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $84.33. 10,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,171. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.