Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 176.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Investec cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.58. 8,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,876. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

