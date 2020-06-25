Core Alternative Capital Makes New $94,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $166.84. 28,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,782. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

