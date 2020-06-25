Core Alternative Capital Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Core Alternative Capital owned 0.25% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IYR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.83. 3,162,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,349. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

