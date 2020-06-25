Core Alternative Capital Purchases Shares of 43,281 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.67. 13,122,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,961,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.