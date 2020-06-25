Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 776.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 246,045 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 167,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,247,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 145,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 18,976,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,059,148. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

