Core Alternative Capital Takes $53,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,306 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 725,837 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

