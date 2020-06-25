Core Alternative Capital Takes $87,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 937 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,524 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

