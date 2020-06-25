Core Alternative Capital Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.6% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,952,000.

GLD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.63. 5,090,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,133,088. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $130.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

