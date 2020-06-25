Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.83. 1,192,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,984. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $261.67 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

