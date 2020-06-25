Critical Contrast: CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and CARREFOUR SA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 CARREFOUR SA/S 0 3 6 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CARREFOUR SA/S has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and CARREFOUR SA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 6.28% 8.91% 5.41% CARREFOUR SA/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CARREFOUR SA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CARREFOUR SA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CARREFOUR SA/S pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and CARREFOUR SA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASIO COMPUTER/ADR $2.58 billion 1.80 $161.81 million N/A N/A CARREFOUR SA/S $81.09 billion 0.16 $1.26 billion $0.26 12.43

CARREFOUR SA/S has higher revenue and earnings than CASIO COMPUTER/ADR.

Summary

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR beats CARREFOUR SA/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances. In addition, the company is involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

