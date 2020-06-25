CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,464 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up about 8.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $162.76. 49,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.56. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $176.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

