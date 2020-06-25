Cunning Capital Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000. Progressive makes up approximately 4.8% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $79.44. 130,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,073. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

