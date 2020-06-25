Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,000. Charter Communications makes up 4.7% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 97.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 148.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $509.80. 36,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,344. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $549.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $523.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

