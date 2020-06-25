Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. Zscaler comprises about 3.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $529,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.95. 2,165,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $115.17.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $125,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,382 shares of company stock valued at $32,688,799 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

