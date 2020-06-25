Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,665 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Adobe accounts for 3.7% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,207. The company has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $446.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.