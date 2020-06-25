Cunning Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 29,700 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000. L3Harris accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth $15,225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.05. The stock had a trading volume of 112,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,487. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

