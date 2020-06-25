CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.71. 265,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

