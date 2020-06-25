CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. 7,157,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

