DAD Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003387 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $37.33 million and $2.48 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.92 or 0.05095223 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012376 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,768,399 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.