Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.50. The stock had a trading volume of 62,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $178.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

