DaTa eXchange 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,521.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.11 or 0.05083241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002847 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031752 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

