DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.95, approximately 8,215 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

DGRLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded DELEK GRP LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded DELEK GRP LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

