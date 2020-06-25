Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.25. Devon Energy shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 249,248 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.65.

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

